Pima County closes public libraries over virus spread

Pima County libraries will be closed until further notice, county officials announced Tuesday.

The decision is based on recommendations from the Arizona Library Association and guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, the Pima County Board of Supervisors said in a news release.

Library staff will be looking into a possible limited reopening of libraries, including possible limited hours and limited access for people to use computers if the county can provide adequate social distancing, the board said.

Library staff will continue to work to provide some online services, including online reference, serving as a call center for the county health department, inventory projects and deep cleaning of libraries and materials among other jobs.

