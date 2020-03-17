You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pima County closes public libraries over virus spread
top story

Pima County closes public libraries over virus spread

Pima County public libraries will be closed until further notice, the Pima County Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday. 

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

Pima County libraries will be closed until further notice, county officials announced Tuesday. 

The decision is based on recommendations from the Arizona Library Association and guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, the Pima County Board of Supervisors said in a news release. 

Library staff will be looking into a possible limited reopening of libraries, including possible limited hours and limited access for people to use computers if the county can provide adequate social distancing, the board said. 

Library staff will continue to work to provide some online services, including online reference, serving as a call center for the county health department, inventory projects and deep cleaning of libraries and materials among other jobs. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News