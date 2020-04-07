Pima County confirmed coronavirus cases at 415; 15 deaths reported

There are 415 known coronavirus cases in Pima County and 15 deaths have been reported as of Tuesday morning, up two from Sunday.

Of the more than 400 people who have tested positive, 229 are women and 180 are men, according to the Pima County Health Department website.

An age breakdown shows 140 cases are of people between the ages of 20 and 44; 121 cases are of ages 65 and older; 92 cases are of ages 45 to 54; 52 are of ages 55 to 64; five are younger than 19 and another five's age is unknown.

The county had not updated a chart that breaks down the number of people hospitalized and admitted to the intensive care unit as of Tuesday.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.