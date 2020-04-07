You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pima County confirmed coronavirus cases at 415; 15 deaths reported

Pima County confirmed coronavirus cases at 415; 15 deaths reported

From the April's Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: MLB, union discuss playing games without fans series
Coronavirus

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

 NIAID-RML

There are 415 known coronavirus cases in Pima County and 15 deaths have been reported as of Tuesday morning, up two from Sunday.

Of the more than 400 people who have tested positive, 229 are women and 180 are men, according to the Pima County Health Department website. 

An age breakdown shows 140 cases are of people between the ages of 20 and 44; 121 cases are of ages 65 and older; 92 cases are of ages 45 to 54; 52 are of ages 55 to 64; five are younger than 19 and another five's age is unknown. 

UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 7: Here's what we know

The county had not updated a chart that breaks down the number of people hospitalized and admitted to the intensive care unit as of Tuesday.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News