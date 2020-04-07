Pima County confirmed coronavirus cases at 415; 15 deaths reported

There are 415 known coronavirus cases in Pima County and 15 deaths have been reported as of Tuesday morning, up two from Sunday.
Of the more than 400 people who have tested positive, 229 are women and 180 are men, according to the Pima County Health Department website.
An age breakdown shows 140 cases are of people between the ages of 20 and 44; 121 cases are of ages 65 and older; 92 cases are of ages 45 to 54; 52 are of ages 55 to 64; five are younger than 19 and another five's age is unknown.
The county had not updated a chart that breaks down the number of people hospitalized and admitted to the intensive care unit as of Tuesday.
