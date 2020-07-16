Pima County corrections officer being investigated for accidental shooting

A Pima County corrections officer is under investigation over an off-duty incident in which he fired a bullet that went through his own hand and into another man's chest, authorities said.
Corrections Officer Raul Burruel, 30, and the victim with the chest wound both were taken to hospital with "serious injuries," the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a July 16 news release.
The incident occurred July 11 when deputies responded to a report of gunfire in the 16000 block of South Delgado Road, near East Sahuarita Road, the department said.
"Upon arrival they discovered two adult males had been injured in what is believed to be an unintentional discharge."
Burruel is on administrative leave while the investigation continues, the sheriff's department said.
