Pima County issues ground-level ozone pollution advisory

The Pima County Department of Environment Quality issued an advisory for ground-level ozone air pollution on Friday. Since motor vehicles are the biggest emissions contributor to ground-level ozone, the PDEQ said driving less, not using gas powered lawn and garden equipment and reducing energy consumption are all ways to help reduce ozone levels.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

The Pima County Department of Environment Quality issued an advisory for ground-level ozone air pollution on Friday.

People who are especially sensitive to air pollution may experience shortness of breath, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing and breathing discomfort, the department said.

If you are sensitive to ozone, the department recommends limiting your level of exertion outside between noon and 6 p.m. when elevated levels of ozone pollution are more likely to occur.

Since motor vehicles are the biggest emissions contributor to ground-level ozone, driving less, not using gas powered lawn and garden equipment, and reducing energy consumption are all ways to help reduce ozone levels, the department said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

