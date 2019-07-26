All Pima County library systems are currently down due to a network outage in downtown Tucson.
The outage is affecting all library computer and telephone systems, a press release from the Pima County Public Library says.
Libraries are still open to check out materials, return items, browse shelves, and make copies and pay for them with cash.
However, digital accounts are currently down, in addition to phones, e-books and audio books. Public computers, printers and Wi-Fi are also down.
Services are expected to be restored by Saturday.