Pima County opens parks ramadas for reservations as local virus cases decline

With the number of COVID-19 cases declining, Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation has reopened its electronic reservation system for about 70 of its small and medium park ramadas.

“Our ramadas have been available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the duration of the pandemic, as they are typically very small (a few picnic tables at most), and have been regularly disinfected” by staff, Chris Cawein, department director, said in a news release Monday.

Use of the electronic system “will help to secure spring reservations, including over Easter, which is quite popular in our parks,” he said.

The non-refundable fee to reserve a ramada is $25, and reservations can be made at: https://apm.activecommunities.com/nrpr .

County health rules during the pandemic, including social distancing from people not members of an immediate household, and limiting gatherings to 25 or fewer people, remain in effect and compliance at the ramadas will be monitored, the news release said.