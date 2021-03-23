 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pima County opens parks ramadas for reservations as local virus cases decline
alert top story

Pima County opens parks ramadas for reservations as local virus cases decline

  • Updated

A small ramada in Brandi Fenton Memorial Park. Pima County is taking reservations for public use of ramadas.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star 2020

With the number of COVID-19 cases declining, Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation has reopened its electronic reservation system for about 70 of its small and medium park ramadas.

“Our ramadas have been available on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the duration of the pandemic, as they are typically very small (a few picnic tables at most), and have been regularly disinfected” by staff, Chris Cawein, department director, said in a news release Monday.

Use of the electronic system “will help to secure spring reservations, including over Easter, which is quite popular in our parks,” he said.

The non-refundable fee to reserve a ramada is $25, and reservations can be made at: https://apm.activecommunities.com/nrpr .

County health rules during the pandemic, including social distancing from people not members of an immediate household, and limiting gatherings to 25 or fewer people, remain in effect and compliance at the ramadas will be monitored, the news release said.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden swoops in to save the birds

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News