Pima County releases plan to 'accelerate' COVID vaccinations

The Pima County Health Department released a plan Tuesday that will eventually include vaccinating up to 12,200 people per day against COVID-19 and could be expanded to more than 16,000 per day in the near future.

Near the end of this week, the county plans to begin vaccinating the first portion of the “1B” population, which includes people ages 75 and up who are living at home, as well as law enforcement officers and firefighters, and teachers and child-care workers.

The number of people being targeted in this next phase ranges from 275,000 to 325,000.

Pima County residents who want to get vaccinated here need to register through a site administered by the county Health Department, not through the state’s Department of Health Services site.

The county is testing its registration system now and plans to activate parts of it by the end of the day Wednesday, Jan. 13. Registration for the county’s system is not available online yet, but the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com will provide information on the county’s registration links once they are activated.

“If you want to get vaccinated for COVID-19, you will be. It will take time to work through the prioritization plan, and there have been and will be frustrations with the system,” said Mark Evans, director of communications for the county.