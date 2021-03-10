 Skip to main content
Pima County Sheriff's Department identifies bicyclist that died in crash on the Loop
top story

Pima County Sheriff's Department identifies bicyclist that died in crash on the Loop

A cyclist rides along The Loop as water flows in the Santa Cruz River near the Crossroads at Silverbell District Park in Marana.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Officials on Wednesday identified a bicyclist that died after he hit a telephone pole Sunday while riding on the Chuck Huckleberry Loop.

Anthony Pitz, 61, lost control of his bike and hit a telephone pole Sunday morning on The Loop, deputies said. 

Around 11:45 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a cyclist collision on The Loop near 1700 West River Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. 

The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died, deputies said. 

The Loop was closed for several hours on Sunday. The sheriff's department continues to investigate. 

No other details were available as of Wednesday afternoon. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

