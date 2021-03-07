Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating bicyclist death on the Loop

A bicyclist has died after he hit a telephone pole Sunday while riding on the Chuck Huckleberry Loop, officials said.

Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a cyclist collision on The Loop near 1700 West River Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Dispatchers were told a 61-year-old man lost control of his bike and hit a telephone pole, deputies said. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died, deputies said.

The Loop was closed for several hours but has since reopened. The sheriff's department continues to investigate.

