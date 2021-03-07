 Skip to main content
Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating bicyclist death on the Loop
top story

Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating bicyclist death on the Loop

A cyclist rides along The Loop as water flows in the Santa Cruz River near the Crossroads at Silverbell District Park in Marana.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

A bicyclist has died after he hit a telephone pole Sunday while riding on the Chuck Huckleberry Loop, officials said. 

Around 11:45 a.m., deputies responded to a cyclist collision on The Loop near 1700 West River Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. 

Dispatchers were told a 61-year-old man lost control of his bike and hit a telephone pole, deputies said. The man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died, deputies said. 

The Loop was closed for several hours but has since reopened. The sheriff's department continues to investigate. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

