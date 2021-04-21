Police cite reckless driving in deadly Tucson crash

A driver who ran multiple red lights and caused a three-vehicle crash has died of his injuries, the Tucson Police Department said.

Cheyenne Dakota-Dean Updyke, 28, died at the scene of the Tuesday, April 20, crash about 2:30 p.m. on East Golf Links Road at South Pantano Parkway.

Updyke, who did not have an valid driver's license and was not wearing a seat belt, "was seen running red lights and driving recklessly," prior to the accident, TPD said.

After running the stop light at Golf Links and Pantano, Updyke's 2000 white Ford Expedition collided with a U.S. mail delivery truck, then rolled and struck a third vehicle before coming to a stop.

Witness interviews and roadway evidence showed "reckless driving is the major contributing factor in the collision," a TPD news release said.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AZStarConsumer

