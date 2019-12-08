crime scene tape
Officials have released the name of a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash near Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital on Tuesday. 

At about 11 p.m., Tucson police officers responded to a man lying on the ground at the West Anklam Road and Centennial Drive intersection, a police news release said. C. David Manriquez, 58, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Detectives determined the man was southwest of the hospital when struck by a westbound vehicle. There is no information about the driver that fled the scene as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line. 

