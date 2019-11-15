crime tape
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

The name of the person killed in a motorcycle crash in central Tucson Wednesday has been released, officials said.

20-year-old Andrew Totten was pronounced dead on the scene after Tucson Fire Department provided first aid, according to Tucson Police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.

Police determined that Totten was driving a Honda motorcycle northbound in the median lane of South Alvernon Way when he entered the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard.

As Totten entered the intersection, he collided into the passenger side of a Toyota Avalon. The Avalon was making a southeast turn in front of the Honda bike at the time of the impact.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Detectives noted in the news release that speed or impairment were not a factor in the crash. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Police are still investigating the crash, and no citations have been issued.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles