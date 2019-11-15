The name of the person killed in a motorcycle crash in central Tucson Wednesday has been released, officials said.
20-year-old Andrew Totten was pronounced dead on the scene after Tucson Fire Department provided first aid, according to Tucson Police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
Police determined that Totten was driving a Honda motorcycle northbound in the median lane of South Alvernon Way when he entered the intersection of East Broadway Boulevard.
As Totten entered the intersection, he collided into the passenger side of a Toyota Avalon. The Avalon was making a southeast turn in front of the Honda bike at the time of the impact.
Detectives noted in the news release that speed or impairment were not a factor in the crash. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.
Police are still investigating the crash, and no citations have been issued.