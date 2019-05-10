Michael Buchfink, 64, went missing from his home in the 8000 block of East Lakeside Parkway on April 25. Although he is a missing person, the only photo police had of him was from an unrelated mug shot.

 Tucson Police Department

Tucson Police are looking for a missing Tucson man who was last seen on April 25 at his home in the 8000 block of East Lakeside Parkway.

Michael Buchfink, 64, is about 5-foot-10-inches, 194 pounds and has tattoos on his hands and arms, according to a tweet by the Tucson Police Department.

Tucson Police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan said police don't know yet if he disappeared under suspicious circumstances but that someone reported him missing.

Any one with information is asked to call 911 or the anonymous tipster line 88-CRIME.

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara