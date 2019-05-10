Tucson Police are looking for a missing Tucson man who was last seen on April 25 at his home in the 8000 block of East Lakeside Parkway.
Michael Buchfink, 64, is about 5-foot-10-inches, 194 pounds and has tattoos on his hands and arms, according to a tweet by the Tucson Police Department.
Tucson Police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan said police don't know yet if he disappeared under suspicious circumstances but that someone reported him missing.
Any one with information is asked to call 911 or the anonymous tipster line 88-CRIME.