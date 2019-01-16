The power is back up in the Tucson region after scattered outages affected about 10,000 Tucson Electric Power customers this morning.
The outages were clustered in three locations: Catalina State Park area, Oro Valley and mid-Tucson from north of Roger Road to South of Glenn Street and west of First Avenue to east of Campbell Avenue.
Tucson Police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan says traffic lights on at least one intersection, First Avenue and Prince Road, was affected by the outage, and officers were dispatched.
In Oro Valley, traffic lights were out along Oracle from Pusch View to La Reserve. Oro Valley officers were directing traffic, but power has since been restored.
