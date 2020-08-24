'Revolutionary' radiocarbon dating gets even more accurate with UA help

“It’s been really revolutionary for how we study the past,” Pearson said. “We’ve gotten used to hearing that something is 8,000 years old or 10,000 years old. We kind of take it for granted.”

By the time Libby was awarded the Nobel Prize for Chemistry for his discovery in 1960, more than 20 carbon-dating labs had been established worldwide, including the one at the UA.

UA plays major role in radiocarbon science

The local radiocarbon connections do not end there.

UA geosciences professor Timothy Jull said the university hosted the first meeting of the calibration working group in 1980, and Tucson researchers were intimately involved in the development of the first international scale for radiocarbon dating in 1986.

Before that, scientists used their own favored dating scales, leading to arguments and a fair bit of confusion. Jull compared it to trying to fly an airplane using a bunch of different altitude estimates.

This is the seventh calibration he has taken part in since he joined the UA in 1981.

“It’s a huge international project,” Jull said. “Many of these people have been doing this for 20 or 30 years.”