Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of a poacher who killed two young javelinas on Sunday.
The remains were found in a wash northwest of South Calle Alamo and East Barataria Boulevard in Sierra Vista, a department release said.
“No true sportsman would illegally take young javelina and then leave them in the field to waste," said Raul Vega, the department's regional supervisor in Tucson. "We urge anyone who saw or heard something to contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference case number 19-001552. Callers can remain anonymous.