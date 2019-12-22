Road Runner: Really, road work at Interstate 19 and Ajo Way could end before summer

Motorists waiting for the yearslong interchange project on Interstate 19 around Ajo Way could see it come to a close next spring, a transportation official said.
Phase 2 of the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Interstate 19 project started in July 2018 to provide the south side with more than $30 million worth of improvements, including widening southbound lanes on I-19 and adding an auxiliary lane for northbound traffic from West Irvington Road to West Ajo Way.
Despite the doubt shared by many commuters, the I-19 project is on track, ADOT said.
The plan is to complete the entire project before the official start of summer, according to Garin Groff, a department spokesman.
The area will be busy with construction once work restarts on Jan. 6.
Included in the work is a braided ramp alignment with the southbound I-19 on ramp from Ajo Way passing over the southbound I-19 off ramp to Irvington Road. It’ll prevent drivers getting on and off the freeway from having to maneuver around each other.
Motorists will never cross paths in this configuration, according to ADOT.
“We do anticipate traffic will flow more smoothly and more safely when the braided ramp opens because it will provide better spacing for traffic that merges onto the southbound lanes of I-19,” Groff said.
Work also will be done on the Santa Cruz River Bridge to carry motorists along West Ajo Way. The piers are being put in place in preparation for the rest of the bridge deck is installed.
The pedestrian bridge over Michigan Avenue will be fixed to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and will likely require road closures in January. The previous bridge required pedestrians to climb a flight of stairs, Groff said.
Current road restrictions should remain in the area for the next couple of months before being lifted as crews open travel lanes after completing paving work.
Motorists on Tucson’s south side have been driving through this construction area since the $54 million first phase began in 2017. Phase 1 was completed in about 1½ years and brought motorists a single-point urban interchange over I-19. That’s an intersection controlled by a single set of traffic lights, like those on the East Aviation Parkway and South Kino Parkway intersection.
Ajo Way was widened and noise walls were added to protect nearby homes and businesses from construction and traffic noise.
The widening of the southbound I-19 off-ramp to Irvington Road allowed for an additional turn lane and increased capacity to prevent traffic from backing up onto the interstate.
And still, all of the improvements may not be enough for people who have avoided the area during construction, like Gary Gibson, who lives nearby.
“We had over two years of backed-up traffic and it’s still not done, and it’s ugly now,” Gibson said about the ongoing construction compared with the previous interchange.
Gibson, who travels frequently to the Sunnyside High School pool to swim, said the project has led him to instead go through town rather than use I-19 to Valencia and heading east to get his laps in.
It’s route changes like Gibson’s that are likely still in use by other motorists who frequented the area.
When asked about traveling through the area after construction’s done, Gibson’s initial reaction may be what other motorists are also thinking.
“I might,” Gibson said.
Down the Road
Give your opinion about Tucson’s E-scootersThe Tucson Transportation Department is hoping to get public opinion to better understand ridership and the overall impact of the ongoing six-month pilot program.
More than 30,000 individuals have taken over 131,000 trips on e-scooters during the first three months of the program.
The survey can be found at http://tucne.ws/1ds5. Officials are conducting the survey until February.
Pima County road work continues
Pima County motorists should look out for the following road projects into the new year.
From Dec. 10 to Jan. 9, contractors will be milling and repaving Tetakusim Road from Camino de Oeste to Sorrel Lane between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
From Dec. 12 to Jan. 9, contractors will be milling and repaving Camino Casa Verde from Avenida del Abaco to La Cañada Drive between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
From Dec. 16 to Jan. 9, contractors will be milling and repaving Mission Road from Pima Mine Road south for 3 miles between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.
