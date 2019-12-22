Road Runner: Really, road work at Interstate 19 and Ajo Way could end before summer

Work also will be done on the Santa Cruz River Bridge to carry motorists along West Ajo Way. The piers are being put in place in preparation for the rest of the bridge deck is installed.

The pedestrian bridge over Michigan Avenue will be fixed to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act and will likely require road closures in January. The previous bridge required pedestrians to climb a flight of stairs, Groff said.

Current road restrictions should remain in the area for the next couple of months before being lifted as crews open travel lanes after completing paving work.

Motorists on Tucson’s south side have been driving through this construction area since the $54 million first phase began in 2017. Phase 1 was completed in about 1½ years and brought motorists a single-point urban interchange over I-19. That’s an intersection controlled by a single set of traffic lights, like those on the East Aviation Parkway and South Kino Parkway intersection.

Ajo Way was widened and noise walls were added to protect nearby homes and businesses from construction and traffic noise.

The widening of the southbound I-19 off-ramp to Irvington Road allowed for an additional turn lane and increased capacity to prevent traffic from backing up onto the interstate.