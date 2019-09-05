Davis-Monthan salute sold out

An A-10C Thunderbolt II from the 357th Fighter Squadron departs Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

 Senior Airman Chris Massey/U.S. Air Force

An A-10C Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base unintentionally released a rocket that exploded about 60 miles northeast of Tucson Thursday, officials said.

There were no injuries, damages or fires reported after the single M-156 rocket exploded around 10:40 a.m., base officials confirmed. The plane was involved in a routine training mission in the uninhabited desert of the Jackal Military Operations Area.

The area is "not designated for munitions release," officials said. An incident investigation is ongoing.

The aircraft is assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron from the 355th Wing at Davis-Monthan.

