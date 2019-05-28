A motorcyclist in Sahuarita was transported with significant injuries after losing control and crashing in Sahuarita on Friday, according to authorities.
Sahuarita Police saw the 24-year-old man driving southbound on Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard at excessive speeds right before he crashed about 150 yards south of Paseo Campo Verde, just before midnight on May 24, according to Sgt. James Oviedo, a Sahuarita Police spokesman.
The man was transported to a Tucson-area hospital where his condition changed from serious to critical, Oviedo said. An investigation did not indicate alcohol impairment played a factor in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Sahuarita Police tip line at 520-344-7847.