What: Ben’s Bells promote kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Keisha Coleman.
Nominated by: Lauren Hotchkiss.
Why: For her work as the counselor at Kellond Elementary School. “I have never seen a more dedicated, kind, loving person,” as Coleman, Hotchkiss wrote in her nomination letter. “She checks in with kids and parents. I want her to know that her work matters. That she is changing lives every day even if she doesn’t know it. She truly deserves to be recognized. I’m so grateful for her and how she affects all the kids she helps, including mine,” Hotchkiss wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.