Search continues for driver of SUV that hit 3 people in I-19 hit-and-run
Search continues for driver of SUV that hit 3 people in I-19 hit-and-run

  • Updated

Three men standing near a shuttle van with a flat tire on May 28 were struck by a passing vehicle. One man died and two more were injured in the wreck. The SUV driver fled from the scene and is still being sought by the state Department of Public Safety.

 Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Officials are looking for information in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 19 south of Tucson that left one man dead and two others seriously injured.

Just after 9 p.m. May 28, three men standing next to a shuttle van on the shoulder of I-19 in Tubac were struck by passing SUV, the Department of Public Safety said in a news release. The men were trying to change a tire near southbound kilometer 34 when the crash happened, the release said.

One man died at the crash scene. Two more were hospitalized.

Investigators say the SUV that struck the men is a white Ford Escape. The SUV's model year is likely between 2013 to 2019, they say.

The SUV lost its front passenger-side mirror, damaged its front passenger fender and might have had further damage along its side, DPS says.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DPS Tucson office at 520-746-4600.

