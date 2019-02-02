A serious-injury collision involving three vehicles has shut down a section of northbound Craycroft Road Saturday, police said.
At about 4 p.m., the crash occurred on northbound Craycroft at Waverly Street, which is south of Grant Road, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
Dugan said a woman traveling southbound lost control of her vehicle and crashed in to a northbound vehicle. A third vehicle was hit after the initial collision.
The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. A driver and their passenger from one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries.
Southbound Craycroft is restricted to one lane in the area. Motorists should use an alternate route.
The investigation is ongoing.