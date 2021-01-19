Sheriff's department: Elderly driver dies in crash

An 83-year-old man died behind the wheel of his pickup Monday after causing a three-vehicle crash west of Tucson, authorities said.
Harrison Willar was declared dead at the scene of a Jan. 18 accident on South Sandario Road just south of West Snyder Hill Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
Willar was headed north on Sandario in a Toyota pickup truck at 2:30 p.m., around the same time a work truck farther north was painting traffic lines on the road, the sheriff said. He "failed to slow down" as he approached a line of other vehicles driving behind the work truck, and collided with a Dodge pickup truck that then crashed into a Volkswagen sedan, the department said.
No one else was seriously injured in the collision that shut down the road for several hours.