 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sheriff's department: Elderly driver dies in crash
alert top story

Sheriff's department: Elderly driver dies in crash

  • Updated
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

An 83-year-old man died behind the wheel of his pickup Monday after causing a three-vehicle crash west of Tucson, authorities said.

Harrison Willar was declared dead at the scene of a Jan. 18 accident on South Sandario Road just south of West Snyder Hill Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

Willar was headed north on Sandario in a Toyota pickup truck at 2:30 p.m., around the same time a work truck farther north was painting traffic lines on the road, the sheriff said. He "failed to slow down" as he approached a line of other vehicles driving behind the work truck, and collided with a Dodge pickup truck that then crashed into a Volkswagen sedan, the department said.

No one else was seriously injured in the collision that shut down the road for several hours.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News