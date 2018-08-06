Buy Now

With the help of Jaleesa Lopez, 10, far right, his sister, Orlando Celaya, 1, sprays his brother, Marsaleno Oliver, 7, while cooling off in the splash pad at Catalina Park on July 23, 2018. Jessica Lopez, their mother, said the air-conditioning in the house broke down and she brought her kids to the splash pad to cool off as the outdoor temperature soared beyond 105-degrees.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

An excessive heat warning is in place today throughout southeast Arizona. Cross your fingers that it won't be extended into tomorrow.

An excessive heat warning is put in place when temperatures are expected to hit 105 degrees or higher for at least two hours at a time. 

It's important to stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors when a heat warning is in place. Children, elders, and people with certain medical conditions should take extra care. 

As for some light at the end of the tunnel, the National Weather Service predicts that we can expect to see some rain later this week, with highs in the 90's. 

High: 110

Low: 81

Currently

Partly Cloudy, 88.1
Wind 2 MPH East, 43% humidity
UV index 0, visibility 10.0 miles
No precipitation today
No lightning strikes today

Today

8 am: Clear, 88.8
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 2
9 am: Clear, 92.6
Wind 3 MPH WSW, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Clear, 96.2
Wind 4 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 7
11 am: Clear, 100.5
Wind 6 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 9
12 pm: Clear, 103.0
Wind 7 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
17% humidity, UV index 11
1 pm: Clear, 105.4
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 11
2 pm: Clear, 106.4
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 9
3 pm: Clear, 107.3
Wind 9 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
14% humidity, UV index 7
4 pm: Clear, 107.7
Wind 11 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 4
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 107.7
Wind 11 MPH NW, 15% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 2
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 106.5
Wind 12 MPH NNW, 15% chance precip.
13% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Partly Cloudy, 104.2
Wind 10 MPH NNW, 1% chance precip.
15% humidity, UV index 0
8 pm: Partly Cloudy, 99.9
Wind 9 MPH NNW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 0
9 pm: Partly Cloudy, 96.6
Wind 7 MPH ENE, 0% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 0
10 pm: Clear, 93.8
Wind 8 MPH SSE, 0% chance precip.
25% humidity, UV index 0
11 pm: Clear, 91.3
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
30% humidity, UV index 0

Tuesday

12 am: Clear, 89.8
Wind 6 MPH SSE, 1% chance precip.
33% humidity, UV index 0
1 am: Clear, 88.5
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
35% humidity, UV index 0
2 am: Clear, 86.8
Wind 8 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
39% humidity, UV index 0
3 am: Clear, 85.9
Wind 7 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
40% humidity, UV index 0
4 am: Clear, 84.6
Wind 6 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
42% humidity, UV index 0
5 am: Clear, 83.3
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
45% humidity, UV index 0
6 am: Clear, 82.0
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
48% humidity, UV index 0
7 am: Clear, 83.4
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
47% humidity, UV index 0
8 am: Clear, 86.1
Wind 4 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
44% humidity, UV index 2
9 am: Clear, 89.7
Wind 5 MPH SE, 0% chance precip.
38% humidity, UV index 4
10 am: Clear, 93.6
Wind 4 MPH N, 0% chance precip.
32% humidity, UV index 7
11 am: Clear, 96.2
Wind 4 MPH NNW, 1% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 9
12 pm: Clear, 99.4
Wind 5 MPH N, 1% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 11
1 pm: Clear, 101.5
Wind 5 MPH N, 1% chance precip.
22% humidity, UV index 11
2 pm: Clear, 101.7
Wind 6 MPH N, 1% chance precip.
20% humidity, UV index 9
3 pm: Clear, 103.3
Wind 5 MPH NW, 0% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 7
4 pm: Partly Cloudy, 104.1
Wind 6 MPH ENE, 1% chance precip.
19% humidity, UV index 4
5 pm: Partly Cloudy, 98.0
Wind 7 MPH S, 1% chance precip.
24% humidity, UV index 2
6 pm: Partly Cloudy, 95.0
Wind 8 MPH WSW, 6% chance precip.
27% humidity, UV index 0
7 pm: Chance of a Thunderstorm, 94.8
Wind 8 MPH S, 30% chance precip.
29% humidity, UV index 0
