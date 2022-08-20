 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Students rescued from school bus stuck on storm-damaged road

Tucson Mountain District Patrol deputies and Picture Rocks Fire arrived at the area of Sandario Road and Ina Road after receiving reports that a school bus that was stuck in the roadway.

 Courtesy of the Pima County Sheriff's Department

Nearly 40 Marana students were rescued from a school bus that got stuck on a flooded road Friday afternoon, officials say.

The bus got stranded West Ina and North Sandario roads after heavy rain throughout Friday caused flooding across the area, damaging the road.

First responders, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and Picture Rocks Fire, safely unloaded 39 students and two employees from the bus.

There were no injuries.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

