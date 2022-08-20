Students rescued from school bus stuck on storm-damaged road

Nearly 40 Marana students were rescued from a school bus that got stuck on a flooded road Friday afternoon, officials say.
The bus got stranded West Ina and North Sandario roads after heavy rain throughout Friday caused flooding across the area, damaging the road.
First responders, the Pima County Sheriff's Department and Picture Rocks Fire, safely unloaded 39 students and two employees from the bus.
There were no injuries.
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com