Revive Fresh Bowls & Creamery will open in Tucson's Catalina Foothills this weekend.

The shop sells fresh bowls with items such as açaí, mango, pitaya and yogurt, along with artisan toasts, smoothies and ice cream.

The menu will also feature lemonade, overnight oats and protein balls.

Bowls are both sweet and savory.

Owners Rebekah Slade and Pete Kolonelos will open Saturday, March 18, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Ventana Village Shopping Center, 6890 E. Sunrise Drive.

Kolonelos said they mainly use locally sourced ingredients.

Visit revivefreshbowls.com for more information.