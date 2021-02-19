 Skip to main content
Suspect driving gold van sought in bank robbery northwest of Tucson
Security camera captured a Feb. 19 robbery suspect at National Bank of Arizona, 5360 N. La Cholla Blvd.

 Courtesy of Pima County Sheriff

A man who drives a gold-colored minivan is being sought as a suspect in a Feb. 19 bank robbery northwest of Tucson.

The robber struck the National Bank of Arizona, 5360 N. La Cholla Blvd., around lunchtime, handing a teller a note demanding money, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and the teller activated the panic alarm.

The robber is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s with short hair, about 6-feet tall with an average build and multiple tattoos.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a navy blue mask, a blue t-shirt, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or call 88-CRIME to make an anonymous tip.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AzStarConsumer

