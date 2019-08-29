One person was taken to a hospital after a crash near Interstate 10 and East Ajo Way, officials say.
The crash happened on eastbound I-10 shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday and involved an SUV and a semi, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves.
After the two vehicles crashed, the SUV rolled off I-10 onto Ajo Way, Graves said.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown and no other injuries have been reported.
The crash briefly closed eastbound East Ajo Way between East Benson Highway and South Kino Parkway, Tucson police said.