A tow truck driver cleans up debris before moving a vehicle that went off of the I-10 overpass onto Ajo Way Thursday morning, Aug. 29, 2019. The accident shut down eastbound traffic for part of the morning.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

One person was taken to a hospital after a crash near Interstate 10 and East Ajo Way, officials say. 

The crash happened on eastbound I-10 shortly before 10 a.m. Thursday and involved an SUV and a semi, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves. 

After the two vehicles crashed, the SUV rolled off I-10 onto Ajo Way, Graves said.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital. The extent of injuries is unknown and no other injuries have been reported.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The crash briefly closed eastbound East Ajo Way between East Benson Highway and South Kino Parkway, Tucson police said.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.