Police identified a shooting victim in Tucson as a teenager reported missing.
David Ruggiero, 17, was found with fatal gunshot wounds Wednesday in an east Tucson parking lot, police spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan said Friday.
Police said they responded to a call shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday of shots fired at an apartment complex at 1600 North Wilmot Road, near East Pima Street.
Officers and Tucson Fire Department provided first aid to the teen, later identified as Ruggiero, but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Ruggiero’s mother reported him missing Wednesday evening on Facebook.
Investigators from the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating the shooting. No suspects are in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.