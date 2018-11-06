Find up-to-date Arizona Election Day results below. Results will be updated throughout the night. 

SUMMARY
Statewide (Arizona)
Precincts reporting – 1,295
Precincts total – 1,489
Ballots cast – 1,655,446
Registered voters – 3,716,161
U.S. Senator (Vote for 1)
Statewide
GREEN, ANGELA – 2%; 36,608 votes
MCSALLY, MARTHA – 50%; 812,649 votes
SINEMA, KYRSTEN – 48%; 790,198 votes
BILYEU, SHEILA – 0%; 0 votes
DAVIDA, EDWARD – 0%; 0 votes
DECARLO, MICHAEL – 0%; 0 votes
HESS, BARRY – 0%; 0 votes
KAY, ROBERT – 0%; 0 votes
PEARCE, JEFF – 0%; 0 votes
RINGHAM B, JONATHAN – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 1 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
O'HALLERAN, TOM – 52%; 99,223 votes
ROGERS, WENDY – 48%; 91,060 votes
SHOCK, DAVID – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 2 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
KIRKPATRICK, ANN – 53%; 125,349 votes
MARQUEZ PETERSON, LEA – 47%; 109,759 votes
FLAYER, JORDAN – 0%; 0 votes
GRABLE, MELISSA – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 3 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
GRIJALVA, RAúL – 62%; 75,954 votes
PIERSON, NICOLAS "NICK" – 38%; 47,296 votes
Governor (Vote for 1)
Statewide
DUCEY, DOUG – 58%; 950,455 votes
GARCIA, DAVID – 40%; 652,391 votes
TORRES, ANGEL – 2%; 32,741 votes
ARVIZU, ARTHUR RAY "RT" – 0%; 0 votes
DOLEGO, CARY D. – 0%; 0 votes
GIBSON, JAMES "MARVELMAN", II – 0%; 0 votes
KOMOR, CHRISTIAN – 0%; 0 votes
MASOYA, PATRICK – 0%; 0 votes
Secretary of State (Vote for 1)
Statewide
GAYNOR, STEVE – 52%; 828,643 votes
HOBBS, KATIE – 48%; 780,169 votes
NOVOA, ALICE – 0%; 0 votes
Attorney General (Vote for 1)
Statewide
BRNOVICH, MARK – 54%; 857,632 votes
CONTRERAS, JANUARY – 46%; 743,390 votes
CAMBONI, ANTHONY – 0%; 0 votes
State Treasurer (Vote for 1)
Statewide
MANOIL, MARK – 44%; 701,332 votes
YEE, KIMBERLY – 56%; 887,160 votes
Superintendent of Public Instruction (Vote for 1)
Statewide
HOFFMAN, KATHY – 50%; 786,915 votes
RIGGS, FRANK – 50%; 800,564 votes
HARRIS, MATTHEW – 0%; 0 votes
State Mine Inspector (Vote for 1)
Statewide
HART, JOE – 54%; 837,018 votes
PIERCE, WILLIAM "BILL" – 46%; 725,235 votes
Corporation Commissioner (Vote for 2)
Statewide
GLASSMAN, RODNEY – 26%; 753,585 votes
KENNEDY, SANDRA – 25%; 721,353 votes
OLSON, JUSTIN – 26%; 755,681 votes
SEARS, KIANA MARIA – 23%; 670,838 votes
DESANTI, NEIL – 0%; 0 votes
Proposition 125 - Adjustments to Elected Officials' and Corrections Officer's Retirement Plans
Statewide
NO – 48.1%; 726,398 votes
YES – 51.9%; 783,805 votes
Proposition 126 - Prohibit New or Increased Taxes on Services
Statewide
NO – 35%; 537,155 votes
YES – 65%; 1,011,550 votes
Proposition 127 - Renewable Energy Standards
Statewide
NO – 70%; 1,108,167 votes
YES – 30%; 479,427 votes
Proposition 305 - Expansion of Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Referendum
Statewide
NO – 66%; 1,014,258 votes
YES – 34%; 532,964 votes
Proposition 306 - Clean Election Account Uses and Commission Rulemaking
Statewide
NO – 44%; 673,513 votes
YES – 56%; 860,130 votes
State Senator - District No. 2 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
DALESSANDRO, ANDREA – 58%; 28,320 votes
KAIS, SHELLEY – 42%; 20,637 votes
State Senator - District No. 3 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
GONZALES, SALLY ANN – 100.0%; 31,550 votes
State Senator - District No. 4 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
OTONDO, LISA – 100%; 23,614 votes
CONTRERAZ, JULIAN – 0%; 0 votes
State Senator - District No. 9 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
FLEENOR, RANDY – 38%; 28,049 votes
STEELE, VICTORIA – 62%; 45,067 votes
State Senator - District No. 10 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
BRADLEY, DAVID – 57%; 40,189 votes
WILES, MARILYN – 43%; 30,221 votes
State Senator - District No. 11 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
ARIF, MOHAMMAD – 1%; 664 votes
ATCHUE, RALPH – 43%; 29,977 votes
LEACH, VENDEN "VINCE" – 56%; 38,659 votes
State Senator - District No. 14 (Vote for 1)
Statewide
ALVAREZ, JAIME – 39%; 26,414 votes
GOWAN, DAVID – 61%; 41,673 votes
State Representative - District No. 2 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
ACKERLEY, JOHN CHRISTOPHER – 22%; 18,256 votes
GABALDóN, ROSANNA – 28%; 23,795 votes
HERNANDEZ, DANIEL, JR – 28%; 23,683 votes
SIZER, ANTHONY – 21%; 17,979 votes
State Representative - District No. 3 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
BAKER, BERYL – 12%; 6,397 votes
CANO, ANDRES – 42%; 22,255 votes
HERNANDEZ, ALMA – 46%; 24,264 votes
State Representative - District No. 4 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
FERNANDEZ, CHARLENE – 49%; 19,121 votes
PETEN, GERALDINE "GERAE" – 36%; 13,991 votes
WILLIAMS, SARA MAE – 16%; 6,085 votes
State Representative - District No. 9 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
FRIESE, RANDALL "RANDY" – 37%; 38,925 votes
HENDERSON, ANA – 28%; 29,496 votes
POWERS HANNLEY, PAMELA – 36%; 38,129 votes
State Representative - District No. 10 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
CLODFELTER, TODD – 29%; 31,366 votes
DEGRAZIA, DOMINGO – 30%; 33,199 votes
ENGEL, KIRSTEN – 35%; 38,256 votes
REILLY, JOSHUA – 6%; 6,319 votes
State Representative - District No. 11 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
FINCHEM, MARK – 29%; 35,703 votes
LYON, HOLLACE – 22%; 26,964 votes
QUIROZ, MARCELA – 21%; 25,818 votes
ROBERTS, BRET – 29%; 35,454 votes
State Representative - District No. 14 (Vote for 2)
Statewide
GRIFFIN, GAIL – 33%; 40,662 votes
KARP, BOB – 17%; 20,722 votes
NUTT, BECKY – 33%; 40,038 votes
RENNE-LEON, SHELLEY – 18%; 21,689 votes
Pima County
Precincts reporting – 245
Precincts total – 249
Ballots cast – 303,776
Registered voters – 557,532
U.S. Senator (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GREEN, ANGELA – 2%; 6,092 votes
MCSALLY, MARTHA – 43%; 129,169 votes
SINEMA, KYRSTEN – 55%; 166,571 votes
BILYEU, SHEILA – 0%; 0 votes
DAVIDA, EDWARD – 0%; 0 votes
DECARLO, MICHAEL – 0%; 0 votes
HESS, BARRY – 0%; 0 votes
KAY, ROBERT – 0%; 0 votes
PEARCE, JEFF – 0%; 0 votes
RINGHAM B, JONATHAN – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 1 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
O'HALLERAN, TOM – 46%; 19,710 votes
ROGERS, WENDY – 54%; 23,524 votes
SHOCK, DAVID – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 2 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
KIRKPATRICK, ANN – 56%; 109,375 votes
MARQUEZ PETERSON, LEA – 44%; 86,387 votes
FLAYER, JORDAN – 0%; 0 votes
GRABLE, MELISSA – 0%; 0 votes
U.S. Representative in Congress - District No. 3 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GRIJALVA, RAúL – 66%; 38,563 votes
PIERSON, NICOLAS "NICK" – 34%; 19,997 votes
Governor (Vote for 1)
Pima County
DUCEY, DOUG – 50%; 148,900 votes
GARCIA, DAVID – 48%; 145,492 votes
TORRES, ANGEL – 2%; 6,182 votes
ARVIZU, ARTHUR RAY "RT" – 0%; 0 votes
DOLEGO, CARY D. – 0%; 0 votes
GIBSON, JAMES "MARVELMAN", II – 0%; 0 votes
KOMOR, CHRISTIAN – 0%; 0 votes
MASOYA, PATRICK – 0%; 0 votes
Secretary of State (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GAYNOR, STEVE – 42%; 125,737 votes
HOBBS, KATIE – 58%; 170,245 votes
NOVOA, ALICE – 0%; 0 votes
Attorney General (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BRNOVICH, MARK – 43%; 127,408 votes
CONTRERAS, JANUARY – 57%; 167,361 votes
CAMBONI, ANTHONY – 0%; 0 votes
State Treasurer (Vote for 1)
Pima County
MANOIL, MARK – 53%; 155,918 votes
YEE, KIMBERLY – 47%; 137,401 votes
Superintendent of Public Instruction (Vote for 1)
Pima County
HOFFMAN, KATHY – 58%; 170,343 votes
RIGGS, FRANK – 42%; 123,105 votes
HARRIS, MATTHEW – 0%; 0 votes
State Mine Inspector (Vote for 1)
Pima County
HART, JOE – 45%; 131,173 votes
PIERCE, WILLIAM "BILL" – 55%; 160,569 votes
Corporation Commissioner (Vote for 2)
Pima County
GLASSMAN, RODNEY – 21.4%; 113,969 votes
KENNEDY, SANDRA – 29%; 154,865 votes
OLSON, JUSTIN – 21.8%; 116,046 votes
SEARS, KIANA MARIA – 28%; 148,081 votes
DESANTI, NEIL – 0%; 0 votes
Proposition 125 - Adjustments to Elected Officials' and Corrections Officer's Retirement Plans
Pima County
NO – 47%; 134,580 votes
YES – 53%; 149,225 votes
Proposition 126 - Prohibit New or Increased Taxes on Services
Pima County
NO – 39%; 113,850 votes
YES – 61%; 175,847 votes
Proposition 127 - Renewable Energy Standards
Pima County
NO – 63%; 184,138 votes
YES – 37%; 107,974 votes
Proposition 305 - Expansion of Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Referendum
Pima County
NO – 67%; 191,770 votes
YES – 33%; 95,048 votes
Proposition 306 - Clean Election Account Uses and Commission Rulemaking
Pima County
NO – 49.9%; 141,924 votes
YES – 50.1%; 142,397 votes
State Senator - District No. 2 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
DALESSANDRO, ANDREA – 54%; 20,585 votes
KAIS, SHELLEY – 46%; 17,352 votes
State Senator - District No. 3 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GONZALES, SALLY ANN – 100.0%; 31,550 votes
State Senator - District No. 4 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
OTONDO, LISA – 100%; 4,499 votes
CONTRERAZ, JULIAN – 0%; 0 votes
State Senator - District No. 9 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
FLEENOR, RANDY – 38%; 28,049 votes
STEELE, VICTORIA – 62%; 45,067 votes
State Senator - District No. 10 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BRADLEY, DAVID – 57%; 40,189 votes
WILES, MARILYN – 43%; 30,221 votes
State Senator - District No. 11 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
ARIF, MOHAMMAD – 1%; 500 votes
ATCHUE, RALPH – 44%; 22,705 votes
LEACH, VENDEN "VINCE" – 55%; 28,021 votes
State Senator - District No. 14 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
ALVAREZ, JAIME – 38%; 6,651 votes
GOWAN, DAVID – 62%; 10,658 votes
State Representative - District No. 2 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
ACKERLEY, JOHN CHRISTOPHER – 23.5%; 15,322 votes
GABALDóN, ROSANNA – 26.4%; 17,241 votes
HERNANDEZ, DANIEL, JR – 26.7%; 17,390 votes
SIZER, ANTHONY – 23.4%; 15,255 votes
State Representative - District No. 3 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
BAKER, BERYL – 12%; 6,397 votes
CANO, ANDRES – 42%; 22,255 votes
HERNANDEZ, ALMA – 46%; 24,264 votes
State Representative - District No. 4 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
FERNANDEZ, CHARLENE – 47%; 3,391 votes
PETEN, GERALDINE "GERAE" – 33.3%; 2,430 votes
WILLIAMS, SARA MAE – 20%; 1,467 votes
State Representative - District No. 9 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
FRIESE, RANDALL "RANDY" – 37%; 38,925 votes
HENDERSON, ANA – 28%; 29,496 votes
POWERS HANNLEY, PAMELA – 36%; 38,129 votes
State Representative - District No. 10 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
CLODFELTER, TODD – 29%; 31,366 votes
DEGRAZIA, DOMINGO – 30%; 33,199 votes
ENGEL, KIRSTEN – 35%; 38,256 votes
REILLY, JOSHUA – 6%; 6,319 votes
State Representative - District No. 11 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
FINCHEM, MARK – 28%; 26,113 votes
LYON, HOLLACE – 22%; 20,619 votes
QUIROZ, MARCELA – 21%; 19,835 votes
ROBERTS, BRET – 28%; 25,771 votes
State Representative - District No. 14 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
GRIFFIN, GAIL – 32%; 10,014 votes
KARP, BOB – 18%; 5,514 votes
NUTT, BECKY – 32%; 9,945 votes
RENNE-LEON, SHELLEY – 18%; 5,702 votes
ALTAR VALLEY ESD, 51 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
HUDECEK, MARTIN F. – 56%; 732 votes
VORIS, GABRIELLE A. – 44%; 574 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 10 votes
ARIZONA SUPREME COURT - BOLICK (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES – 69%; 169,749 votes
NO – 31%; 76,091 votes
ARIZONA SUPREME COURT- PELANDER (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES – 73%; 175,791 votes
NO – 27%; 65,268 votes
ATTORNEY GENERAL (Vote for 1)
Pima County
CONTRERAS, JANUARY – 57%; 167,361 votes
BRNOVICH, MARK – 43%; 127,408 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 557 votes
BABOQUIVARI USD, 40 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
MANUEL, SHARON – 36%; 388 votes
STEVENS, ANNAMARIE – 64%; 698 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 3 votes
BOARD MEMBER-GOLDER RANCH FIRE DIST. 12 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
COX GOLDER, VICKI – 46%; 21,651 votes
PESQUEIRA, ALBERT – 29%; 13,408 votes
VETTE, WALLY – 24.9%; 11,636 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 106 votes
BOARD MEMBER - MESCAL-J6 FIRE DIST. 20 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
ALLEN, DAWN – 12.3%; 74 votes
BOWEN, MARY J. – 17%; 103 votes
CLARK, MYLES – 13.5%; 81 votes
HUGHES, BRIAN P. – 13.0%; 78 votes
LEE, MARK – 18%; 106 votes
MCMILLAN, MICHAEL "MAC" – 16%; 98 votes
NERVIK, MICHAEL A. – 9%; 57 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 4 votes
BOARD MEMBER-RINCON VALLEY FIRE DIST. 15 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
HARRINGTON, MICHELLE – 22%; 2,195 votes
KLASEN, CHRISTOPHER – 22%; 2,136 votes
PORTER-NOTH, DOROTHY – 12%; 1,227 votes
SPEARS, JENNIFER – 25%; 2,486 votes
ZSITVAY, TOM – 18.5%; 1,831 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 22 votes
BOARD MEMBER-THREE POINTS FIRE DIST. 21 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
KHALAF, JASON – 23.2%; 500 votes
KNODE, STEPHEN – 31%; 674 votes
WALLACE, LORIE – 45%; 979 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 6 votes
CLERK OF THE SUPERIOR COURT (Vote for 1)
Pima County
HARRISON, GARY – 54%; 157,903 votes
HELLON, TONI – 46%; 132,436 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 307 votes
COURT OF APPEALS, DIVISION II-ECKERSTROM (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES – 75%; 181,382 votes
NO – 25%; 59,581 votes
COURT OF APPEALS, DIVISION II - STARING (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES – 76%; 181,899 votes
NO – 24%; 56,074 votes
COURT OF APPEALS DIVISION II - ESPINOSA (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES – 72%; 172,801 votes
NO – 28%; 65,913 votes
GOVERNING BOARD, ALTAR VALLEY ESD, 51 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
GARRISON, CAROLYN – 22%; 503 votes
ISABEL, CHRIS – 28%; 618 votes
PAGE, SHANEE M. – 24%; 548 votes
RITTER, KIMBERLY A. – 25%; 563 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 12 votes
GOVERNING BOARD, BABOQUIVARI USD, 40 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
BUENDIA, JUAN C. – 15.5%; 412 votes
BUSTAMANTE, ELLIOTT H. – 11%; 302 votes
HENDRICKS, SYLVIA A. – 19%; 506 votes
JOHNSON, LOUIS L. – 14.0%; 372 votes
SEGUNDO, R. VIVIAN – 13.0%; 347 votes
VANCE, KATHLEEN R. – 27%; 713 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 8 votes
GOVERNING BOARD, MARANA USD, 6 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
CARLSON, TOM – 39%; 16,416 votes
LEWANDOWSKI, JOHN – 37%; 15,713 votes
NEISH, MARK A. – 23.1%; 9,707 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 181 votes
GOVERNING BOARD, TUCSON USD, 1 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
COUNTS, LEILA – 28%; 53,718 votes
GRIJALVA, ADELITA S. – 24%; 46,028 votes
HICKS, MICHAEL – 17.6%; 33,824 votes
RAGAN, ADAM – 17.6%; 33,834 votes
ROBSON, DOUG – 13%; 24,577 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 686 votes
GOVERNOR (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GARCIA, DAVID – 48%; 145,492 votes
DUCEY, DOUG – 49%; 148,900 votes
TORRES, ANGEL – 2%; 6,182 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 372 votes
MARANA DOMESTIC WATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 2 (Vote for 3)
Pima County
CASTANEDA, LUIS – 18%; 205 votes
EMHOLTZ, GORDON – 25%; 283 votes
GUISE, ALECIA – 27%; 310 votes
MCDAID, H. KATHY – 30%; 348 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 7 votes
PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DIST. 3 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
GARCIA, MARIA – 53%; 20,843 votes
MARSHALL, SHERRYN "VIKKI" – 47%; 18,509 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 269 votes
PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE DIST. 5 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
CHESS MABIE, DEBI – 49%; 16,826 votes
GONZALES, LUIS – 50%; 16,986 votes
WRITE-IN – 1%; 196 votes
PROPOSITION 407 CITY OF TUCSON (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BOND APPROVAL, YES – 54%; 65,579 votes
BOND APPROVAL, NO – 46%; 55,197 votes
PROPOSITION 408 CITY OF TUCSON (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES – 43%; 50,577 votes
NO – 57%; 68,390 votes
PROPOSITION 463 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BOND APPROVAL, YES – 43%; 123,630 votes
BOND APPROVAL, NO – 57%; 162,245 votes
PROPOSITION 464 CATALINA FOOTHILLS UNIFIED SCHOOL DIST.16 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, YES – 63%; 9,132 votes
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, NO – 37%; 5,326 votes
PROPOSITION 465 ALTAR VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DIST. 51 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, YES – 47%; 693 votes
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, NO – 53%; 781 votes
PROPOSITION 466 TANQUE VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DIST. 13 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, YES – 54%; 3,050 votes
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, NO – 46%; 2,626 votes
PROPOSITION 467 TANQUE VERDE UNIFIED SCHOOL DIST. 13 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BOND APPROVAL, YES – 48%; 2,713 votes
BOND APPROVAL, NO – 52%; 2,972 votes
PROPOSITION 468 VAIL UNIFIED SCHOOL DIST. 20 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BOND APPROVAL, YES – 48.4%; 9,685 votes
BOND APPROVAL, NO – 51.6%; 10,331 votes
PROPOSITION 469 TOWN OF SAHUARITA (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES – 50.0%; 4,932 votes
NO – 50.0%; 4,930 votes
PROPOSITION 470 TOWN OF SAHUARITA (Vote for 1)
Pima County
YES – 50.0%; 4,870 votes
NO – 50.0%; 4,871 votes
PROPOSITION 471 SAHUARITA UNIFIED SCHOOL DIST. 30 (Vote for 1)
Pima County
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, YES – 55%; 4,291 votes
BUDGET OVERRIDE CONTINUATION, NO – 45%; 3,471 votes
SECRETARY OF STATE (Vote for 1)
Pima County
HOBBS, KATIE – 57%; 170,245 votes
GAYNOR, STEVE – 42%; 125,737 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 374 votes
STATE MINE INSPECTOR (Vote for 1)
Pima County
PIERCE, WILLIAM "BILL" – 55%; 160,569 votes
HART, JOE – 45%; 131,173 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 391 votes
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION (Vote for 1)
Pima County
HOFFMAN, KATHY – 58%; 170,343 votes
RIGGS, FRANK – 42%; 123,105 votes
WRITE-IN – 0%; 485 votes
TUCSON COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES FIRE DIST. 7 (Vote for 2)
Pima County
FEE, ROBERT – 49%; 293 votes
GADARIAN, GREGORY V. – 49%; 295 votes
WRITE-IN – 2%; 14 votes

