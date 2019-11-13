The Tucson Citizen is now available on newspapers.com.
Subscribers may search the Arizona Weekly Citizen from 1870 through 1896 and the Tucson Citizen from 1879 through 2007.
Pages for all of 2008 through May 16, 2009, the last day the Citizen was published, will be available soon.
The Arizona Daily Star is available with papers from 1879 to 2019 and more are added each month.
To get a free trial or subscribe to this resource that has more than 15,000 searchable newspapers, go to tucson.com/archives