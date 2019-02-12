A head-on collision in Arizona City at 2:30 p.m. Monday resulted in three deaths, officials say.
Durrell Smith, 26, was headed southbound on Sunland Gin Road in a Mercury sedan when he drifted into oncoming traffic and collided head on with a Ford SUV containing two passengers, according to Pinal County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Navideh Forghani.
Smith and the SUV passenger Joyce McNeil, 83, were pronounced dead at the scene, Forghani said in a press release. The driver of the SUV James McNeil, 83, was airlifted to a hospital where he died.
None of the people involved in the accident were wearing seat belts. This is an ongoing investigation, but investigators ruled out impairment as a contributing factor, the press release says.