Three Star readers win Fitz drawings in random drawing

David Fitzsimmons / Arizona Daily Star file

More than 200 fans of the Star’s monthly “Street Smarts” column, and of our cartoonist David Fitzsimmons, entered our random drawing in December for chances to win an original doodle by Fitz featuring their last names on a local street sign.

Many of these readers, by the way, live on streets with lively names worthy of "Street Smarts" attention themselves — such as Thirsty Cactus Lane, Lazy Heart Street and Gray Vireo Lane, to list just a few. 

The three lucky winners were Ellen Frank of Tucson, Doug Karnap of Sahuarita and Marge Rozanc of Green Valley.

