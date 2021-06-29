Tim Steller's opinion: Lawmakers prioritize wealthy over problem-solving

Sounds sensible. But we would rather short the schools and pay for the purses.

Or for crisis pregnancy centers. For three years, opponents of abortion rights have tried to get the state to fund the centers that try to convince pregnant women not to get abortions. This year, they finally got an appropriation: $1.5 million for each of the next two years.

That’s expected to go to a ministry called The Human Coalition. The group uses geo-targeting to send ads for the crisis centers to women who make internet search on phrases like “I missed my period,” said Bre Thomas of the Arizona Family Health Partnership.

While the GOP majority included that spending, they rejected Democratic efforts to expand the eligibility requirements for KidsCare, the federal health insurance for children.

As it stands, children in families making up to twice the federal poverty level are eligible for KidsCare in Arizona, and 89% of eligible children are enrolled. The Democrats tried to increase that to 250% of the poverty level, which would provide coverage to another 16,000 or more kids and bringing us closer to competitiveness with states like Alabama, which has a 300% threshold.