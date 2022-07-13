 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Tractor trailer crash, hazardous waste closed Interstate 19

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A crash involving a tractor trailer near Sahuarita closed Interstate 19 for hours on Wednesday morning.

At 3:42 a.m., a tractor trailer overturned on the southbound lanes on I-19, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. The driver was trapped inside the cab of the semi, which was leaking hazardous chemicals.

The driver was extricated and flown to a Tucson area hospital with serious injuries.

The roadway has since reopened. 

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Police fire tear gas as thousands mob Sri Lanka PM's office

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News