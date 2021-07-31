Tucson Border Patrol agent among 2 killed in crash

A Border Patrol agent and a civilian motorist were killed in a head-on crash early Saturday near Sells, officials say.

Few details about the crash have been released, but it happened about 12:30 a.m. on Arizona 86 near Milepost 128, east of Sells.

Sells is about 60 miles southwest of Tucson.

Multiple emergency response agencies responded to the wreck, but both the agent and the other driver were pronounced dead at the scene.