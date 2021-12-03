Tucson Border Patrol agent dies in line of duty

A Tucson Border Patrol agent has died in the line of duty, officials said.
Supervisory agent Martin Barrios died on Nov. 29, according to a Facebook post from the Tucson Sector.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. We will always remember his service,” said John Modlin, Chief Patrol Agent of the Tucson Sector.
Barrios began working for Border Patrol in 2003 and previously served in the Navy, Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Troy Miller, said in a Tweet.
No further details surrounding Barrios' death were released.
