 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Border Patrol agent dies in line of duty
alert

Tucson Border Patrol agent dies in line of duty

Martin Barrios died in the line of duty on Nov. 29. 

 Courtesy of US Border Patrol's Facebook page

A Tucson Border Patrol agent has died in the line of duty, officials said.

Supervisory agent Martin Barrios died on Nov. 29, according to a Facebook post from the Tucson Sector.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. We will always remember his service,” said John Modlin, Chief Patrol Agent of the Tucson Sector.

Barrios began working for Border Patrol in 2003 and previously served in the Navy, Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Troy Miller, said in a Tweet.

No further details surrounding Barrios' death were released.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Heart-warming moment seal gets up close and personal to cuddle with surfer

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News