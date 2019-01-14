Tucson Border Patrol Sector Chief Rodolfo Karisch has been reassigned to Texas after less than two years here.
Karisch became the chief patrol agent in charge and commander of the Joint Task Force West on Aug. 20, 2017. Previously he led the Del Rio Sector in Texas and was acting assistant commissioner of the Office of Professional Responsibility for Customs and Border Protection.
Border Patrol officials have not announced Karisch’s replacement or when that person takes over.
Karisch’s reassignment was confirmed in a Facebook post from Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier on Jan. 11 in which he said he had to say goodbye to a “dear friend and great partner.” Art del Cueto, a local agent and vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, also confirmed Karisch is leaving or has left.
Karisch is at least the third Border Patrol chief of the Tucson sector who in recent years has left Arizona for Texas.