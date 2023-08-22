A 76-year-old man was killed Monday night in a near head-on crash northwest of Tucson, officials said.
Terrill Smith was driving a Hyundai Sonata about 8 p.m. north on North Trico Road near West Silverbell Road when the driver of a southbound Dodge Ram pickup truck crossed the center lane, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday in a news release.
Smith suffered head trauma in the wreck and died later at Banner-University Medical Center, the release said.
Karl Amundsen, 60, the driver of the Dodge, suffered minor injuries. Amundsen also "demonstrated signs of impairment," the news release said.
The investigation continues.
