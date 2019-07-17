A cyclist was killed when struck by a car on West Fort Lowell Road Wednesday morning, Tucson police say.
The crash closed Fort Lowell in both directions from North Los Altos to North Fontana avenues shortly before 8:45 a.m.
The road was reopened around 12:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a police spokesman.
No further information has been released.
This is an ongoing incident. This story will be updated.
🚨🚧 TRAFFIC ALERT 🚧🚨— Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) July 17, 2019
Ft. Lowell is shut down in both directions from Los Altos to Fontana while officers & detectives investigate a vehicle/bicycle collision. Injuries are life threatening. Please avoid the area for the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/5nWbJfggYI