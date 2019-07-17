A cyclist was killed when struck by a car on West Fort Lowell Road Wednesday morning, Tucson police say.

The crash closed Fort Lowell in both directions from North Los Altos to North Fontana avenues shortly before 8:45 a.m.

The road was reopened around 12:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a police spokesman.

No further information has been released.

This is an ongoing incident. This story will be updated. 

