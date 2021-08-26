 Skip to main content
Tucson firefighters rescue cat from house fire

A resident gives Thor the cat a kiss after City of Tucson firefighters rescued the cat from a house fire at in the 4200 block of E. Valentine St. on August 26, 2021. 

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Firefighters from Tucson Fire Department rescued a cat from a house fire in the 4200 block of E. Valentine St. The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, according to TFD. No one was home at the time of the fire except Thor, the rescued cat, and a second cat that was outside and is still missing. Red Cross of Southern Arizona has been called to assist four displaced residents. There were no injuries reported.

A Tucson firefighter hoses down the roof at a house fire in the 4200 block of E. Valentine St. on August 26, 2021.

A Tucson firefighter administers oxygen to Thor the cat after he he was rescued from a house fire in the 4200 block of E. Valentine St.

