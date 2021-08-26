Tucson firefighters rescue cat from house fire

Firefighters from Tucson Fire Department rescued a cat from a house fire in the 4200 block of E. Valentine St. The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, according to TFD. No one was home at the time of the fire except Thor, the rescued cat, and a second cat that was outside and is still missing. Red Cross of Southern Arizona has been called to assist four displaced residents. There were no injuries reported.
2019 Arizona Press Club and Arizona Newspaper Association Photographer of the Year.
Kelly Presnell
Photojournalist
Staff photographer with the Arizona Daily Star since 2003. Winner of a few awards, loser of many more. Ex-goalkeeper.