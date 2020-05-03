Tucson firefighters respond to fire behind Food City

Tucson firefighters responded to a fire in the back of a Food City late Sunday morning.

The Tucson Fire Department was called just after 11:30 a.m. to the Food City in the Tucson Spectrum on West Irvington Road just west of Interstate-19 for a fire outside a food storage cooler in the back of the store.

The grocery store was evacuated and no one was injured as a result of the fire, said Cpt. Travis Elam, spokesman for the fire department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Elam said. The fire was put out before it spread into the grocery store.

