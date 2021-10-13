Tucson High Badger Foundation to dedicate WWII memorial

The Tucson High Badger Foundation will have a dedication ceremony to honor school alumni who served in World War II Saturday, Oct. 23.

The foundation sold Badger Bricks to be used in a walkway as a fundraiser and memorial. Each brick was engraved with the name of the veteran and other information.

The dedication includes an open house from 1-4 p.m., at the Tucson High School Galleria, 400 N. Second Ave. The dedication program begins at 2 p.m. It will include keynote speaker, Col. Michael Butler, USMC Ret., from the Tucson High Class of 1962, and a reading of the military names.

There is no charge to attend. The Badger Foundation would like to be prepared for the number of attendees so those who plan to go should email Jerry Strutz, chairman of the foundation, at jstrutz1@cox.net