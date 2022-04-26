Tucson hits 100 degrees for first time in 2022

It’s official: Tucson has marked it's first 100-degree day on Tuesday, April 26.

The Tucson International Airport hit 100 degrees at 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday, breaking 2020’s record of 99 degrees. The National Weather Service said 2022 is ahead of the curve as Tucson normally sees triple digit weather for the first time around May 25.

In 2021, Tucson first hit 100 degrees on May 13. The record for earliest recorded 100-degree weather was on April 19, 1989.

According to the NWS, the warming trend will continue throughout the week. Tucson should expect to see highs in the low 90s during the week before the weekend brings highs in the upper 90s.

