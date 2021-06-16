 Skip to main content
Tucson hits record high for fifth day in row
alert top story

  • Updated
National Weather Service Tucson

Another day, another record high temperature in Tucson on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service said the Tucson airport reached a high of 114 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 109 set in 1985.

This was the fifth consecutive day in Tucson of record highs stretching from Saturday at 110, Sunday at 112, Monday at 112, Tuesday at 115 and Wednesday's scorcher.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for the region until Saturday night. More record highs could be broken this week.

Highs for Thursday through Friday in Tucson are forecast to hit 113, according to the NWS. Saturday's forecast calls for 112 and Sunday's is 109.

