Tucson house fire leaves man, 70, with 'life-threatening' injuries

A 70-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out Friday morning in the kitchen of a house on the city's northwest side, officials say.

Tucson firefighters worked quickly to put the blaze out at the house in the 1200 block of West Flores Street, near West Glenn Street North Flowing Wells Road, the Tucson Fire Department said in a news release.

The man was unconscious when he was found during a search of the house, the news release said. Crews started life-saving efforts then took the man to the hospital.

The fire was reported at 7:17 a.m. It took 28 firefighters 11 minutes to put out the blaze, the news release said.

No firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

