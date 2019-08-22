Court logo

A Tucson man is facing felony charges for allegedly voting twice in the 2016 General Election.

Randy Allen Jumper, 61, was investigated by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office after being identified and referred for review by the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office last year. He is accused of voting in Pima County, as well as Washoe County, Nevada.

Jumper is registered as an independent in Pima County, voter registration records show. He was registered here as a Republican for about two decades. He changed his registration to independent in 2014, records show.

