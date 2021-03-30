Tucson man faces murder charge in fatal shooting of roommate

A 42-year-old man was shot to death in central Tucson and his roommate is facing a charge of second-degree murder, authorities said.
The victim, Devon Dee Lewis, died in the hospital shortly after the March 29 killing in the 5700 block of East 12th Street, near East Broadway and South Craycroft Road, the Tucson Police Department said.
Detectives determined Lewis was in argument with his roommate shortly before the roommate called 911 to report Lewis had been shot, TPD said.
The roommate, Torey Rashad Brown, 42, was booked into the Pima County jail, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, which accepts anonymous tips.
Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138 or calaimo@tucson.com. On Twitter: @AzStarConsumer
