Tucson motorcyclist killed in crash
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A motorcyclist was killed Monday after colliding with a vehicle pulling onto East River Road from a private driveway, Tucson police say.

Daniel Negrete Avila, 21, was riding his 2017 Suzuki SV650 east on River Road near North Campbell Avenue about 12:30 p.m. when the driver of a Buick Enclave turned left from a private drive onto River.

Avila collided with the back side of the Enclave.

Avila died later at Banner University Medical Center.

The wreck is still under investigation.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

