Tucson motorcyclist killed in crash

A motorcyclist was killed Monday after colliding with a vehicle pulling onto East River Road from a private driveway, Tucson police say.
Daniel Negrete Avila, 21, was riding his 2017 Suzuki SV650 east on River Road near North Campbell Avenue about 12:30 p.m. when the driver of a Buick Enclave turned left from a private drive onto River.
Avila collided with the back side of the Enclave.
Avila died later at Banner University Medical Center.
The wreck is still under investigation.
Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.
Tags
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.