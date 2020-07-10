Tucson police: 2 killed in fiery midtown crash

A 19-year-old man and his passenger were killed in an early morning crash Tuesday at a midtown intersection, police say.
Rudy Rene DeLeon was speeding west on East Broadway through a construction zone in a 2005 Acura TL about 2 a.m. when he collided with a southbound 1997 Ford Explorer at Tucson Boulevard, Tucson police said in a news release.
The Acura caught fire and firefighters realized DeLeon and a passenger were in the vehicle after putting the flames out, police said.
The passenger has not yet been identified.
The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police continue to investigate.
Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports
