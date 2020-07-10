Tucson police: 2 killed in fiery midtown crash

A 19-year-old man and his passenger were killed in an early morning crash Tuesday at a midtown intersection, police say.

Rudy Rene DeLeon was speeding west on East Broadway through a construction zone in a 2005 Acura TL about 2 a.m. when he collided with a southbound 1997 Ford Explorer at Tucson Boulevard, Tucson police said in a news release.

The Acura caught fire and firefighters realized DeLeon and a passenger were in the vehicle after putting the flames out, police said.

The passenger has not yet been identified.

The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police continue to investigate.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.